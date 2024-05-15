Nimule clearing agents protest license fee hike from $100 to $7,000

Clearing agents at Nimule border point are protesting the increment of license renewal fees imposed by the Commissioner for Customs Division from SSP 350,000 to $7,000.

This is according to Silas Majok, the Secretary General of Nimule Clearing Agent and Freight Forwarders Association.

He says previously, they used to pay 350,000 SSP but General Aduot Ajang of the Customs Division has increased to 7,000 dollars or 22.7 million South Sudanese pounds.

Majok told Eye Radio that the South Sudan Clearing Agents Association wrote a complaint letter to the head of the South Sudan Revenue Authority to resolve the issue, but there is no feedback.

He reveals that his office also requested the Customs Division to issue a generic license that doesn’t limit clearing firms to the station, under the standard of the East African community.

However, Mr Majok strongly appeals for the reduction of the newly imposed fees for the renewal of the operation license.

“The letter we received from the Commission of Customs Service is regarding the renewal of customer operation licenses that were suspended from a member last year up to April,” Silas said.

“On 7Th May the letter was issued for the customs license to be renewed a new application is welcome, and there were some changes on the fees of renewal and new applications also in the same notification,” he said.

“We received that Nimule station should have 50 companies and each existing clearing company will be paying an amount of 7000 dollars. So, also new company will be applying with 10,000 dollars,” Silas said.

“These things have been received with mixed reactions by the clearing agents. And of course, a lot of inconveniences especially the fees that were charged, previously they used to charge us 350,000 SSP for renewal, and if it’s done in the system. It used to be 690 SSP.

“The clearing agents are protesting such increments because it has never happened before for such fees to be increased, so the letter is demanding renewal within the space of one month.”

Majok added that the clearing agents rejected the new fees which he said will affect the South Sudanese consumers.

“We as the clearing agents reject such kind of unilateral decision of charging in dollars and more especially on the fees so high. We cannot afford this money,” Silas said.

“If we are supposed to afford this money, then we have to charge an importing company or importing traders high fees. Which will affect the consumers in the market.,” he said.

“We rejected and all the clearing agents are not willing to renew their licenses.”

The Customs Division of South Sudan Revenue Authority issued varying new fee requirements last week for all clearing agents at the borders and airports.

The statement also indicates that new clearing firms applying for licenses must pay up to 10,000 dollars at the Nimule border town.

Others are $3,000 for renewal and $4000 for new applicants at Juba International Airport,

In other border areas in the states, different sums between 1500 and 3000 have been stipulated for the renewal of licenses and new applications.

