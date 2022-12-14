‘Significant progress in peace process’, Haysom tells UN security council

The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan has reported to the Security Council that there has been noticeable progress toward realizing the peace deal in the country over the past three months.



Nicholas Haysom, however, said more action is still needed under the new roadmap to prepare the country for elections.

Earlier this month, the UN Mission and partners issued a statement calling for the authorities to intervene, while urging an end to the violence and violations.

They warned that credible elections cannot take place in such an environment and that there will be consequences for those who promote conflict.

But Haysom said tensions will continue to simmer and intensify as the electoral date draws closer.

“Since my last report, there has been some noticeable progress in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, the constitution-making bill, and the ratification of the roadmap by the national legislature, parliament is again functioning,” Haysom told the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

“I welcome President Salva Kiir’s directive that parliamentarians continue working until critical legislation and the pending roadmap is passed, rather than taking an early recess,

“The graduation of the first phase of the necessary unified forces is largely complete,

“We urge stakeholders to conceive of the roadmap, not as a box-ticking exercise, but rather a qualitative process to lay the proper foundations for a stable and democratic nation.”

The UN envoy also reported that legal and technical arrangements for elections should be finalized soon.

