Activists plea to parents amid marriage competition in Jonglei

Activists are urging the parents involved in the marriage negotiations to prioritize the well-being and choice of their daughter amidst the ongoing marriage competitions in Jonglei State.

The ongoing saga of Athiak’s marriage, entangled between two suitors and a schoolgirl’s plight, remains a central topic of debate on social media.

Deng Bol and Ter Manyang, sons of Jonglei State where the marriage competition is underway, have made a heartfelt appeal to the parents of the girls involved, urging them not to disregard their daughters’ well-being and wishes.

Bol, the chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network expresses concern over the ongoing marriage competition involving a young woman purportedly 19 years old, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that her voice is not overlooked amidst the proceedings.

He notes that while the practice is entrenched in culture, there’s a risk that the young woman’s desires may not be taken into account.

Bol emphasizes her youthfulness and advocates for her right to pursue education, suggesting that her aspirations should be respected and supported.

“As much as this is a culture on the ground between the people of Jonglei who are involved in this marriage activity where women are put in some sort of auction, where the highest bidder takes it,” Bol said.

“This is the whole concept the parents of the lady are not looking at the perspective of this lady who is been married off now, I believe she has a different perspective,” he said.

“I am told she is 19 and that is a concern and she is at a very young age, she is supposed to continue her studies but culture has picked up. It is a concern for everybody to learn from.

“This practice has been in Jonglei for some time; it stopped for a while but now it is back again.

“I think the perspective of the lady or what she wants will be missed here in terms of the type of marriage or person she wants.”

Ter Manyang the executive director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy has voiced concerns about the potential consequences arising from the intense competition among suitors in the ongoing process.

He warns that the competitions could potentially fuel instances of Gender-Based Violence and urges parents to reject the practice of forcing their daughters into marriage.

Ter emphasizes the importance of allowing Athiak to have autonomy in selecting her partner.

“The ongoing marriage in Jonglei State, people don’t understand the implication of heavy payment of cows which could later lead to Gender-Based Violence,” Ter said.

“Due to this economic crisis, the family members will be considered they are selling the girl,” he said.

“The girl is supposed to make her choice in order because marriage is not just one event but a life event. Families in South Sudan need to consider that one. You are supposed to choose your husband, not your family choose a husband for you”.

This week, the maternal uncle of Athiak Dau Riak, the girl under marriage negotiations to matrimony in a stiff competition among suitors in Jonglei State, has denounced what he terms as forced marriage against his niece.



Athiak’s uncle who identified himself as Cee Wai and lives in Canada, has raised his voice against the ongoing traditional marriage competition.

According to Wai, Athiak is being coerced into marriage by her parents, sparking another marriage competition in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter