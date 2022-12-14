Japan donates emergency flood relief to South Sudan

The Government of Japan has donated emergency relief aid for flood-affected people in South Sudan.



The items include tents, blankets, plastic sheets, sleeping mats as well as portable jerry cans, and water purifiers.

Maki Nakajima, a Development and Cooperation Officer in the Embassy of Japan in Juba told Eye Radio that the relief items are to help flood victims to protect themselves.

Nakajima says the donation is a response to a request to the Government of Japan by South Sudan authorities for relief assistance.

“JICA provided relief goods for the people who are suffering from flooding to protect themselves and the emergency relief includes 80 tents, 900 blankets, 100 plastic sheets, 900 sleeping pads,” Nakajima told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Nakajima also said the donation is a continuation to strengthen Japan-South Sudan relations.

However, according to her, the Japanese government expects its South Sudanese counterpart to arrange a fast distribution of relief goods to the already flood-affected persons.

