15th May 2024
CES butchers union increases meat price in Juba

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 8 hours ago

A butcher selling meat at Jebel market in Juba on Friday, March 1st 2024. Photo Credit: Charles Wote | Eye Radio

The Central Equatoria Butchers Union has announced an increment in different meat prices in Juba due to the increase in the prices of livestock.

A circular directed to butchers in the Gudele 2 Market shows one kilogram of cow meat will be sold at 15,000 SSP, half a kg costs 7,500 SSP and a quarter at 4,000 SSP.

The order further reads that 1kg of goat and sheep meat will be sold at 18,000 SSP, half of 1Kg at 9,500 SSP and the quarter half at 4,500 SSP.

The first increment was first declared by the state butchers union in November 2023 across all markets in Juba allegedly over poor roads that cut off supply of cows from Pibor Administrative Area.

Early this year, 1kg of cow meat increased from 5,000 to 8,000 SSP, while a kilo of goat and sheep meat were at 10,000 SSP.

On 3rd March 2024, Central Equatoria Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Tourism Alex Lotio promised butchers in Juba to address the challenges facing them including reduction of meat in the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

