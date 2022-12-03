Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Three people were killed and two defiant security officers were arrested following hours of sporadic shooting at Rock City Residential Area in the capital Juba, the police confirmed.

Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin said the police headquarters received a report at 3 PM about rebellious soldiers on a shooting spree in the area.

General Justin said the police headquarters dispatched security to contain the situation, when the gunmen opened fire on them.

“It was actually at around 3 PM in Jebel area. Three soldiers were involved in a shooting. So we got the report and our forces went on the ground to arrest the situation,” he said.

“They started shooting on our forces, and as a result some of our soldiers were wounded, and we managed to bring the situation under control, the suspects were arrested.”

Speaking live on the SSBC on Saturday evening, Daniel Justin said three of the mutineers died in the shooting.

The security official also said the two apprehended suspects are nursing bullet wounds.

“People were panicking not knowing what was happening, so we decided to come here and make it public to assure our people in Rock City and beyond that the situation is fully under control. and our forces are doing their normal duties,” General Justin said on the national television.

He also confirmed that there is an increased deployment of security forces in Rock City, and appealed to the public not to panic as the “small increase in deployment in the area, it is just for their safety.”

The trigger of the incident is not yet clear, but Daniel Justin said the police has launched an investigation.

