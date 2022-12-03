3rd December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science   |   University of Juba to establish academy for space science

University of Juba to establish academy for space science

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 30 mins ago

Proposed design of Mayardit Academy for Space Science. (Photo: John Akec/Twitter).

The University of Juba administration on Friday approved a proposal to establish a space science academy for the institution.

Vice Chancellor Professor John Akec says the university’s senate sitting agreed to establish what he termed as Mayardit Academy for Space Science.

If accomplished, it will be the first-ever space science academy in the country.

In a statement on his social media page, Professor Akec terms the plan a historic moment and said the center will educate the public about space.

“The prime goal of Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences is to educate the public on the benefits of space-based products and services, accelerate the development of national space policies by the government,”

“And promote the adoption of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in all aspects of socioeconomic development.”

Mayardit Space Sciences Academy will be hosted on the roof of the new Lecture Halls complex.

Some social media users hailed the plan, as some cast doubts on the institution’s ability to run the expensive program and the need for qualified space scientists.

http://

The proposed space science center is one of the array of ambitious plans that the vice chancellor has laid out to standardize the university.

In May 2022, Vice Chancellor Akec availed the master plan for the construction of a “Technology City” at the institution.

The facilities would include a business school, high technology, science and business park, hotels and a convention or conference center and super market.

It will also include a hospital, male and female students hostel, a gym and sports center, students business area, staffing residence and shopping arcades.

Professor John Akec says the University will share a portion of the project with investors.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees 1

Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer 2

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer

Published Monday, November 28, 2022

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State 3

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published Sunday, November 27, 2022

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik 4

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days 5

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days

Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

University of Juba to establish academy for space science

Published 30 mins ago

Two universities renew threats of strike over small salary

Published 5 hours ago

DR Congo says ‘massacre’ left more than 100 dead

Published 5 hours ago

R-TGONU accused of staging toy guns graduation to protest embargo

Published 5 hours ago

Why Pope Francis will meet Juba IDPs at Freedom Hall

Published 6 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto in Juba for bilateral talks

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.