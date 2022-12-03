University of Juba to establish academy for space science

The University of Juba administration on Friday approved a proposal to establish a space science academy for the institution.

Vice Chancellor Professor John Akec says the university’s senate sitting agreed to establish what he termed as Mayardit Academy for Space Science.

If accomplished, it will be the first-ever space science academy in the country.

In a statement on his social media page, Professor Akec terms the plan a historic moment and said the center will educate the public about space.

“The prime goal of Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences is to educate the public on the benefits of space-based products and services, accelerate the development of national space policies by the government,”

“And promote the adoption of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in all aspects of socioeconomic development.”

Mayardit Space Sciences Academy will be hosted on the roof of the new Lecture Halls complex.

Some social media users hailed the plan, as some cast doubts on the institution’s ability to run the expensive program and the need for qualified space scientists.

That’s so amazing. But I doubt you will have qualify personnel to teach these modern sciences. It would been better for university to first offer scholarship in these specific specialty for a total take off. Anyway the idea is very authentic. — Terduol@twit (@terduol) December 3, 2022

They just need facilities, there are many qualify people in the world who would love to work in South Sudan. In 5 or 8 years they’ll have home-grown personnels ready to take over. — DOVISH 🕊️ 🇸🇸 (@jacobbior) December 3, 2022

The proposed space science center is one of the array of ambitious plans that the vice chancellor has laid out to standardize the university.

In May 2022, Vice Chancellor Akec availed the master plan for the construction of a “Technology City” at the institution.

The facilities would include a business school, high technology, science and business park, hotels and a convention or conference center and super market.

It will also include a hospital, male and female students hostel, a gym and sports center, students business area, staffing residence and shopping arcades.

Professor John Akec says the University will share a portion of the project with investors.