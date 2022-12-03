Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan

President Salva Kiir and his Kenyan counterpart, William Samoei Ruto have discussed new ways and policies to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

President Ruto arrived in Juba on Saturday afternoon, where he held talks with President Kiir on trade, investment and diplomatic relations.

“We discussed a wide range of issues on areas of mutual interest between our two countries, at bilateral and regional level,” President Kiir said according to his office.

“We also briefly touched on economic cooperation and international files, specifically on issues where we feel presenting a unified position on them can advance African interests.”

President Kiir further emphasized that Kenya’s trade policies have a significant impact on South Sudan’s economy in one way or another.

“Almost all our imports come through the port of Mombasa, any policy change on the Kenyan side with respect to imports clearance locations is often felt here in South Sudan on commodities prices,” Kiir said.

“For example, the Naivasha Dry Port which President Ruto ordered its clearing roles back to Mombasa had additional cost on prices here in South Sudan.”

On his part, President William Ruto announced the lifting of all trade barriers that his country has levied on South Sudan.

“We have agreed that any policy changes in Kenya would affect trade in South Sudan and thus the government of Kenyan has clarified its position to lift trade restrictions,” Ruto said.

He added: “we have realigned our position so that traders and business people from South Sudan must clear their goods in any part of Kenya in Naivasha or Mombasa.”

The visit of President Ruto comes in the backdrop of South Sudan’s plans to build a new port in the coast of Djibouti.

Juba had wanted to ease dependence on Mombasa port, after the clearance of South Sudan-bound cargoes became unsettled with the shift in Kenyan leadership.

Speaking in Juba, President Ruto also reaffirmed his country’s continuous support towards the implementation process of their Revitalized peace agreement.

“As one of the guarantors to the peace agreement, we are going to work with the people of South Sudan to consolidate peace.”

“I can confirm to you that Kenya will continue to support the people of South Sudan and your government so that agreed timeline will lead to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement” Ruto said.

In regard to Lappset Corridor Project, the Kenyan leader said the road from Lamu, Garissa and Isiolo “is now under construction so that goods and services can move easily between the two countries.”