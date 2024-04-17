Sudanese refugees seek shelter in Juba mosques

The South Sudan Islamic Council has called on Sudanese refugees who left the camp at Gorom area of Juba County to reside at the mosques to return.

Abdullah Baraj who is the Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council told Eye Radio that hundreds of refugees left the camp and occupied premises of worship in parts of Juba city.

“We have received complaints from mosque committees regarding this crisis,” he said.

They reportedly fled harsh living conditions in the camp.

Baraj acknowledged the difficulties the refugees are facing, but said it is unacceptable for them to stay in places of worship.

“I call on them to return to the camp because mosques are not a place to live, and we must adhere to it. A person fleeing war from his country is called a refugee and has to live in a refugee camp or now.

” South Sudan in general treats Sudanese as citizens, so whoever has possibility to rent can live in a house, but the mosque is not a place to live,” he said

The religious leader has directed all mosques committees to make sure that refugee occupants are facilitated back to the camp.

Meanwhile Abdullah Baraj said he is in contact with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management to address their concerns.

“At the time I was speaking, I was in the office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management after we heard about this situation. So currently have a meeting regarding it and we will inform you of its outcomes,” he added.