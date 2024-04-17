Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

The East Africa Court of Justice has given South Sudan’s government a timefram to respond to a lawsuit regarding the illegal detention of Kalisto Lado’s incommunicado.

In a notification to Eye Radio’s newsroom, dated 16 April, addressed to South Sudan’s attorney general, the regional court required a response within 45 days.

The lawsuit was instituted by the Pan African Law Chamber on behalf of Kalisto’s wife Ann-Grace Juan as the Client.

This comes after the Law firm said the government failed to respond to its letter of intention to release Kalisto unconditionally.

The Juba-based law firm said the arrest of the former mayor violated the law of the country and the region.

According to the Pan African Law Chamber, the government’s failure to “adhere to the above points or requests expounded in paragraph 13 will leave us with no option apart from filing a reference against the Republic of South Sudan for violations of Articles 5, 6(d), and 7(2) of the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.

Before the lawsuit, the law firm stated that it had received information about the deterioration of the former mayor and demanded his immediate release.

According to the EACJ’s notification, failure by the government to respond to the lawsuit, the case will be heard and determined by the court.

Kalisto’s arrest sparked outrage among concerned citizens, prompting condemnation from many institutions including civil society and foreign missions.

