17th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Lado - Courtesy

The East Africa Court of Justice has given South Sudan’s government a timefram to respond to a lawsuit regarding the illegal detention of Kalisto Lado’s incommunicado.

In a notification to Eye Radio’s newsroom, dated 16 April, addressed to South Sudan’s attorney general, the regional court required a response within 45 days.

The lawsuit was instituted by the Pan African Law Chamber on behalf of Kalisto’s wife Ann-Grace Juan as the Client.

This comes after the Law firm said the government failed to respond to its letter of intention to release Kalisto unconditionally.

The Juba-based law firm said the arrest of the former mayor violated the law of the country and the region.

According to the Pan African Law Chamber, the government’s failure to “adhere to the above points or requests expounded in paragraph 13 will leave us with no option apart from filing a reference against the Republic of South Sudan for violations of Articles 5, 6(d), and 7(2) of the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.

Before the lawsuit, the law firm stated that it had received information about the deterioration of the former mayor and demanded his immediate release.

According to the EACJ’s notification, failure by the government to respond to the lawsuit, the case will be heard and determined by the court.

Kalisto’s arrest sparked outrage among concerned citizens, prompting condemnation from many institutions including civil society and foreign missions.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 1

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 2

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 3

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 4

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies 5

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Published Sunday, April 14, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published 1 hour ago

Sudanese refugees seek shelter in Juba mosques

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir, Machar failed to meet standards for elections, says Washington

Published 4 hours ago

Juba County invites Molubur landowners for land showing

Published 4 hours ago

Will South African President Ramaphosa break elections impasse?

Published 6 hours ago

Bishops demand probe into Carlassare’s shooting as main suspect freed

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!