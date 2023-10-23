23rd October 2023
Sudan warring parties to resume peace talks in Jeddah

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Sudan's de facto leader General Abdal-Fattah Al Burhan and his rival General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. | Photo: Courtesy.

Sudan’s Armed Force and paramilitary Rapid Support Force are set to resume talks in Saudi’s coastal city of Jeddah to try to forge a ceasefire in the six-month long civil war, according to Sudanese media.

The Jeddah peace efforts were dealt a blow in June 2023 after the Sudanese army pulled out of the negotiations – accusing the RSF of violating a humanitarian ceasefire and failing to implement the commitments it had made during the negotiations.

U.S. and Saudi Arabia mediators then paused the negotiations before Washington announced sanctions on the Sudanese leaders and their companies, for orchestrating the collapse of the ceasefire efforts.

Meanwhile, SAF Deputy Commander General Shams Eddin Kabashi told a military parade in Omdurman that the peace talks could resume on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

“We received an invitation to go to Jeddah and resume the negotiations. Our delegation will go to Jeddah and resume negotiation on coming Thursday,” Kabashi said, according to Kenya’s Nation newspaper.

It is not clear if the RSF group is ready to join the Jeddah negotiations, that could be distracted by tension in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas fighting.

The ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has spread across the country, endangering the lives of thousands of people who have fled there from the capital, according to reports.

The conflict is now known to have killed up to 9,000 people and created “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” according to United Nations humanitarian chief.

