Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks

Author: Koang Palchang | Published: 8 hours ago

Mabior John Garang de Mabior at Juba International Airport shortly after speaking to Eye Radio awaiting his flight to Nairobi Kenya - Nov. 3, 2021 - Lou Nelson | Eye Radio

The son of late Dr. John Garang has commended the ongoing Nairobi peace process as an opportunity for South Sudanese leaders to get the 2018 peace deal on the right track.

The transitional government is currently negotiating with the Real SPLM led by Pagan Amum, South Sudan United Front of General Paul Malong, and the South Sudan People’s Movement of Stephen Buay.

However, the National Salvation Front of General Thomas Cirillo is not involved in the peace negotiation, although a splinter group calling itself NAS RRC has confirmed its participation.

In a statement on social media, Mabior Garang De Mabior stated that the peace process could rescue the country from an imminent social collapse.

Mabior says he welcomes the efforts to involve holdout groups in the transition, adding that there has been no real agreement.

According to him, what was being implemented was in his words a ‘low-intensity coup’ by the opposition groups, which was thwarted by the legitimate power.

He points out that the talk in Nairobi is the best mechanism to end the what he terms as a barbaric status quo created by the bloated R-TGONU.

“If we can learn from the mistakes of the liberation movements that have come before us, we can avoid losing generations to senseless civil wars, which in the end will be resolved through a political settlement,” he said.

Mabior argued that there is no military solution to any conflict, adding that history also teaches people that fighting the second liberation through the method of armed struggle is futile.

The son of SPLM/A founding father stated that the second liberation which encompasses democracy must not be fought through the barrel of the gun but with ideas.

He added that there is no value in the regime change agenda, as it can only keep people divided and weak.

 

