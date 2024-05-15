More rains in South Sudan from May 15-22: ICPAC

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center estimates that more than usual rainfall is expected in South Sudan, central to northern Ethiopia and northern Somalia.

In its weekly forecast posted on Wednesday, ICPAC said warmer than average temperatures are expected across most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa.

It further predicted episodes of extreme heat stress in Afar region in Ethiopia, northern part of South Sudan and parts of southeastern Sudan.

Some parts of north-eastern Somalia and western Ethiopia are projected to experience heavy rainfall of more than 200 millimeters, the center said.

Moderate rainfall between 50 and 200mm is expected over most parts of South Sudan, central to western Ethiopia and north-eastern Somalia.

Further, light rainfall is expected in most parts of Uganda, central to western Kenya, eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, and southern Sudan.

Meanwhile, dry conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of Sudan, Tanzania, central to southern Somalia, south-eastern Ethiopia, southern Uganda, eastern Kenya and eastern parts of Rwanda and Burundi.

Moderate to high temperatures between 20 to 32 degrees are likely to prevail over most parts of Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea.

The regional climate center says a very heavy rainfall is likely to lead to flooding in the flood prone areas.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported that heavy rainfall and flooding in East Africa have displaced over 637,000 people as of May 8, 2024.

Among the affected countries are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. The disaster has claimed lives, escalated waterborne diseases, and damaged infrastructure.

