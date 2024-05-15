6 South Sudanese children die in Uganda house fire

Six children from one South Sudanese family perished in a house fire in the Ugandan city of Entebbe on Wednesday morning, the father said.

William Ajak Akuei said he is grieving the loss of his five daughters and son in the fire accident at 1:30 AM.

Ajak said in an interview with Eye Radio that his wife survived the firestorm with some burnt scratches in her arms.

The six children were aged between 17 years and two years old.

“This morning, my brother called me and informed me that there was a fire in my house in Uganda, I tried to call my wife but nobody picked up my calls,” Ajak while on his way to Entebbe.

“After 9 am, my colleagues here sat me down and informed me that fire burned the house and all my six children have died and only my wife is the one survived from this incident.”

“She called this morning and she was crying. She told me that God has taken all our six kids and no one remains for us and there is nothing there.”

According to Ugandan media reports, police in Kampala were investigating circumstances under which the children died in Namulanda B Zone on Entebbe road.

Daily Monitor reported that fire brigades arrived on time but were frustrated due to poor access to the residence.

A police official citing initial observations said the fire might have been caused by an electric kettle connected to a socket and left unattended.

