23rd October 2023
Sudanese asylum-seekers in South Sudan sharply increase in October – OCHA

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 43 mins ago

Some of Sudanese refugees complaining about shortage of relief food in Nothern Barh El Ghazal- Credit: Elsheikh Chol/Eye Radio

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Sudanese asylum seekers make up 40 percent of the number of arrivals from the war-torn country in October 2023 – an unexplained increase that the agency said it is investigating.

In a press statement, UN OCHA said the proportion of refugees among new arrivals from Sudan is increasing, with Sudanese refugees accounting for 40 per cent of new arrivals since the beginning of October, in comparison to 9 per cent in September.

The agency said 317,993 people have been recorded crossing into South Sudan from Sudan since the onset of the conflict in April until October 16, 2023.

According to the UN humanitarian agency, some 37,066 refugees and asylum-seekers have sought asylum in South Sudan, with 61 per cent biometrically registered.

Out of these, more than 9,643 refugees and asylum-seekers are in Aweil, 8,600 in Juba and 8,500 in Maban.

It further says South Sudan continues to face multiple crisis including insecurity, sub-national violence, and economic challenges intensified by the global economic downturn, the impact of climate change and the ongoing Sudan conflict.

In the Abyei Administrative Area, the agency states that intercommunal violence and tensions continue to affect the ability of humanitarians to provide services, while in Leer, humanitarian activities are on hold as a precautionary measure due to tensions.

