15th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   South Sudan to be hit with poor internet over undersea cable cut

South Sudan to be hit with poor internet over undersea cable cut

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 9 hours ago

Internet user. (Photo: Courtesy).

South Sudan could be among a number of southern and eastern African countries currently facing slow internet connections after an under sea cable serving the region was cut, a telecommunication company said.

MTN South Sudan made the announcement on Wednesday – several days after neighboring Kenya and Uganda said they were already grappling with the poor internet service.

The underwater cable has been severed off the South African coast, according to Bloomberg news agency.

“MTN…informs its esteemed customers and the Public that connectivity, and internet services to much of the East African region including South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda, have been impacted due to some undersea cable cut,” it said.

The mobile telecommunication service provider said the cable cut may “result in our esteemed customers experiencing slower internet speeds and a general degraded services.”

MTN said users are likely to find it difficult to assess online services in platforms like 365, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Microsoft Teams, among others.

The South African telecom operator in the country urged patience and said it was working with its partners to resolve the issue within the shortest time possible.

In March, damage to four cables off the West African coast caused similar problems before they were repaired a month later.

Also in February, vital cable links were damaged in the Red Sea after the anchor of a stricken ship dragged through three cables.

 

Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 3

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 4

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

Wau-based activist reports being threatened after students’ protest 5

Wau-based activist reports being threatened after students’ protest

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activists plea to parents amid marriage competition in Jonglei

Published 6 hours ago

UNDP urges environmental protection as $33m climate project launched

Published 6 hours ago

No official SPLA Day celebrations over ‘economic distress’: Bilpam

Published 7 hours ago

Nimule clearing agents protest license fee hike from $100 to $7,000

Published 7 hours ago

CES butchers union increases meat price in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

6 South Sudanese children die in Uganda house fire

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!