South Sudan to be hit with poor internet over undersea cable cut

South Sudan could be among a number of southern and eastern African countries currently facing slow internet connections after an under sea cable serving the region was cut, a telecommunication company said.

MTN South Sudan made the announcement on Wednesday – several days after neighboring Kenya and Uganda said they were already grappling with the poor internet service.

The underwater cable has been severed off the South African coast, according to Bloomberg news agency.

“MTN…informs its esteemed customers and the Public that connectivity, and internet services to much of the East African region including South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda, have been impacted due to some undersea cable cut,” it said.

The mobile telecommunication service provider said the cable cut may “result in our esteemed customers experiencing slower internet speeds and a general degraded services.”

MTN said users are likely to find it difficult to assess online services in platforms like 365, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Microsoft Teams, among others.

The South African telecom operator in the country urged patience and said it was working with its partners to resolve the issue within the shortest time possible.

In March, damage to four cables off the West African coast caused similar problems before they were repaired a month later.

Also in February, vital cable links were damaged in the Red Sea after the anchor of a stricken ship dragged through three cables.

