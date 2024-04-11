Sudan Conflict: NRC reports ongoing civilian suffering after one year

The Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan says civilians continue to suffer in one year of conflict in Sudan.

In a statement released by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Will Carter, the NRC’s Country Director for Sudan, highlights the continued suffering of civilians in Sudan after one year of conflict.

The statement underscores atrocities such as ethnic killings, executions, starvation, and displacement that have plagued civilians during this period.

Carter criticizes the international community for its apparent indifference, stating that millions of displaced people are being overlooked amidst the ongoing Sudan war.

He labels the one-year mark of the conflict as a “milestone of shame” for both the warring parties and global powers.

The NRC warns that Sudan risks becoming the world’s largest hunger crisis, with 8 million people in need of humanitarian aid in 2024.

The organization emphasizes the urgent need for essential funding and diplomatic intervention to avert further catastrophe and protect civilians in Sudan.

