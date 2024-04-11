11th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   Sudan Conflict: NRC reports ongoing civilian suffering after one year

Sudan Conflict: NRC reports ongoing civilian suffering after one year

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 22 mins ago

Women, children and elderly at a displacement site in Kosti, white Nile, Sudan - Credit: Norwegian Refugees Council

The Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan says civilians continue to suffer in one year of conflict in Sudan.

In a statement released by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Will Carter, the NRC’s Country Director for Sudan, highlights the continued suffering of civilians in Sudan after one year of conflict.

The statement underscores atrocities such as ethnic killings, executions, starvation, and displacement that have plagued civilians during this period.

Carter criticizes the international community for its apparent indifference, stating that millions of displaced people are being overlooked amidst the ongoing Sudan war.

He labels the one-year mark of the conflict as a “milestone of shame” for both the warring parties and global powers.

The NRC warns that Sudan risks becoming the world’s largest hunger crisis, with 8 million people in need of humanitarian aid in 2024.

The organization emphasizes the urgent need for essential funding and diplomatic intervention to avert further catastrophe and protect civilians in Sudan.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 2

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention 3

VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 4

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict 5

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan Conflict: NRC reports ongoing civilian suffering after one year

Published 22 mins ago

Muslims across South Sudan celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Published 3 hours ago

Lakes State MP says assaulted, briefly detained for defying Governor’s order in land dispute

Published 18 hours ago

South Sudanese children return after heart surgeries in Israel

Published 19 hours ago

Ibba County gets new bridge, ending months of transport barriers

Published 20 hours ago

EAC integration requires free movement of goods and people – Hon. Ann

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!