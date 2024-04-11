Muslims across South Sudan celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims across South Sudan join the global celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Traditions include visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts, enjoying feasts, wearing new clothes, and paying respects at gravesites.

Eid Al-Fitr is a significant occasion for Muslims worldwide, symbolizing the conclusion of Ramadan’s fasting period.

Numerous countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, UK, and others in the Middle East are observing Eid Al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

In Juba, thousands of Muslims gathered at the Midan Zahrah football playground near Konyo-Konyo market for prayers and festive gatherings, concluding their 45-day fast.

Sudanese and Somali communities in Juba are among Muslims in Juba sharing their joy and gratitude for completing Ramadan.