SSPDF chief seeks probe over Kajo-Keji killings

The Chief of Defense Forces has asked the governor of Central Equatoria State to form a joint committee to investigate the Kajo-Keji incident.

This came after three civilians were allegedly killed by SSPDF soldiers last week.

In a statement to Eye Radio, the SSPDF spokesman says his boss, Gen. Santino Deng Wol, wrote a letter to the Governor of Central Equatoria state, Emmanuel Adil Anthony to form the committee.

This is because the incident falls within the state jurisdiction, the letter claims.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang says the proposed committee will comprise SSPDF’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, National Security, and the National Police.

A member from Central Equatoria state will also have to be included in the committee.

The team will be tasked to independently investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gen. Lul says once the proposed joint fact-finding committee is formed, it will be dispatched to the killing scene in Kiri Boma.

“Over the weekend, we learned from photos circulating on social media alleging that the SSPDF soldiers have killed three civilians in Kajo-Keji and it came to the attention of the Leadership of SSPDF,” Gen Lul said.

“As a result, the chief of Defense forces wrote a letter proposing the formation of a joint fact-finding committee to be send to Kajo-Keji to go and do their own investigations and find out the circumstances under which those civilians were killed and who was exactly were responsible for their killings.”

The army’s decision comes after the national assembly approved the formation of a committee, drawing representatives from the house specialized committees to investigate the incident last Thursday.

When contacted on the directive, the Press Secretary of Governor Emmanuel Adil, confirmed receiving the letter.

But the governor is yet to respond to the call.

