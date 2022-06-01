1st June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Three civilians detained by SSPDF in Kajo-Keji released

Three civilians detained by SSPDF in Kajo-Keji released

Author: Doru Peninah | Published: 4 hours ago

Photo of released Kajo-Keji detainees - Courtesy

Three civilians who were detained by soldiers in the aftermath of the killing incident in Kajo-Keji County have been released, the County commissioner has confirmed to Eye Radio.

Erasto Kenyi says the civilians were arrested after they were found near the crime scene of a slain SSPDF soldier on Thursday last week.

They include Sadarak Taban, Jeska Kabang and her five-month-old baby.

Commissioner Kenyi says another person is yet in detention.

But the detainee is a soldier who will not be released until further investigation is completed.

“They were released yesterday [Tuesday] at around 2, the mother the child and one other, so the three were released,” Kenyi told Eye Radio.

“The other person is still in detention because according to the findings the other guy was discovered to be a soldier,

“The soldiers said this man has to wait because they wanted to find out whether he was actually released officially from the duty or he just runaway.”

Last week, three civilians were reported killed by an SSPDF unit in Kajo-Keji County, in what appeared to be a revenge killing.

The soldiers executed two teenagers and a middle-aged man after they found the body of their colleague who died under mysterious circumstances.

Commissioner Kenyi further revealed that the six soldiers detained in the alleged execution would be transferred to Juba upon the completion of an investigation.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US 1

15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US

Published Friday, May 27, 2022

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 2

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 3

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo 4

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published Thursday, May 26, 2022

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23 5

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published Monday, May 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Government at war with animal-smuggling traders

Published 48 mins ago

SSPDF chief seeks probe over Kajo-Keji killings

Published 2 hours ago

Three civilians detained by SSPDF in Kajo-Keji released

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor under precarious situation as muddy roads cut off supplies

Published 4 hours ago

Commissioner Fozia releases teen detained to lure fugitive father

Published 6 hours ago

Hospital data shows surge of HIV/AIDs among young people

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.