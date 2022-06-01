Three civilians detained by SSPDF in Kajo-Keji released

Three civilians who were detained by soldiers in the aftermath of the killing incident in Kajo-Keji County have been released, the County commissioner has confirmed to Eye Radio.



Erasto Kenyi says the civilians were arrested after they were found near the crime scene of a slain SSPDF soldier on Thursday last week.

They include Sadarak Taban, Jeska Kabang and her five-month-old baby.

Commissioner Kenyi says another person is yet in detention.

But the detainee is a soldier who will not be released until further investigation is completed.

“They were released yesterday [Tuesday] at around 2, the mother the child and one other, so the three were released,” Kenyi told Eye Radio.

“The other person is still in detention because according to the findings the other guy was discovered to be a soldier,

“The soldiers said this man has to wait because they wanted to find out whether he was actually released officially from the duty or he just runaway.”

Last week, three civilians were reported killed by an SSPDF unit in Kajo-Keji County, in what appeared to be a revenge killing.

The soldiers executed two teenagers and a middle-aged man after they found the body of their colleague who died under mysterious circumstances.

Commissioner Kenyi further revealed that the six soldiers detained in the alleged execution would be transferred to Juba upon the completion of an investigation.

