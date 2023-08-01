SSFA General Assembly rejects JLFA Board of Directors appeal

South Sudan Football Association General Assembly has rejected the appeal of the Juba Local Football Association Board of Directors and called for the formation of a steering committee to run activities until the issue is resolved.

The resolution was read during the 8th ordinary meeting has just concluded in Aweil of Northern Bhar El-Ghazal state this evening.

SSFA Board of Directors handed the state football body’s Board of Directors a one-year suspension, barring them from exercising their authority in football activities, in a letter dated January 30, 2023.

The decision was taken after JLFA board allegedly failed to implement orders and directives of the SSFA Board and violated article 41 (a) of the SSFA status.

Article 42 (a) says “a member of the board of directors or committees shall not disclose the secrets or deliberations of the meeting. Any person who violates this provision shall be suspended from any activity related to football for a period not less than one year.”

JLFA board then appealed the suspension to the SSFA General Assembly. It was to decide on whether to reject the appeal or lift the suspension.

However, in the resolutions read out by SSFA Spokesperson Albino Akuek in Aweil on Sunday, the General Assembly has rejected the at Aweil Grand Hotel.

“About the appeal of Jubal Local Football Association, the (SSFA) General Assembly entirely rejected and dismissed the appeal and directed the members of Jubal Local Football Association for the formation of the steering committee to run the activities of Juba Local Football Association,” Akuek said.

“The General Assembly as well directed for evacuation of any properties stationed at the eastern site of the stadium to allow for the smooth construction of the remaining part of juba national stadium. Some of the legal details regarding deliberation will be listed and published with time.”

In February 2023, four months after their suspension, the president of the Juba Local Football Association tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the national football-governing body SSFA amid the escalating dispute the Juba Stadium.

Central Equatoria State Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports later said she recognizes the legitimacy of the Juba Local Football Association despite the suspension order by the national football-governing body – SSFA.

Speaking during the assembly, Minister Rita Dominic said she was not informed of the SSFA decision and insists that JLFA is the legitimate body to assume control of Juba Stadium.

