1st August 2023
Juba commissioner asks Gorom tenants to build

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Juba County Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani - Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

Juba County Commissioner is calling on those who recently acquired plots at Wadeing in Gorom Boma to start establishing structures in their lands.

Charles Joseph Wani said the landowners have only a period of one year to develop the area, or the government will reconsider their tenancy.

Speaking to Eye Radio in Gorom last week, Wani encouraged the landowners to start building structures in their plots.

“Everyone who acquired this land and has a document, we have a period of one year for you to develop it, do anything. Put a tukul, make a pit latrine, plant a mango tree or whatever that you can do,” Wani said.

“It will show us that you were really in need of a plot, but if you don’t do anything here, we cannot consider you that you were in need.”

“So, I’m advising and also encouraging all the people of South Sudan who acquired lands here, let them come and develop this area, we shall support them, we shall try to open all these roads and we shall be the services which are needed.”

Last week, the commissioner allocated more than six thousand plots to their rightful owners in the Wadeing area.

The village west of Juba city was demarcated in July 2022. Each of the allocated plot measures 625 square meters.

Parts of the area are designated for schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other open spaces in accordance with town planning.

