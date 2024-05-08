Six officers arrested in Kuajok tragic civilians detention

Authorities in Warrap State have arrested six officers including the commander of Brigade 4 in Kuajok over death of seven suspects in a military detention container early this week.

The deceased were reportedly locked in a 20-foot shipping container on Sunday when they suffocated to death.

One of the eight initially arrested was said to have survived.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol said the suspects who were accused of various crimes were held in a facility not designated for detention and those responsible did it without authorization from the state government.

Wol said six officers including the commander and military intelligence responsible for the Barpuot Military Barrac as well as a captain in-charge of detention were arrested yesterday on the orders of the governor.

The three other suspects are non-commissioned officers who were managing the detention container.

“They were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) immediately – all of them , no one escaped,”Wold confirmed to Eye Radio