Gola bans security & public personnel from age-set fight

The government of Pibor Administrative Area has prohibited security apparatus, public personnel and community based organizations from participating in age set fights in the area.

Chief administrator Gola Boyoi Gola issued the order 3rd May.

” I Gola Boyo Gola, Chief administered of greater Pibor administrative area, do hereby issue this administrator order prohibiting all security apparatus, civil servants’ employees, staffs of international, national and community base organization from participating in age-set fight in 2024, with immediate effect from 3rd May,” his order reads.

Gola further warned any individual against violation of his order, else, each will face a consequence including arrest and termination of working contract with humanitarian organizations.

Others include arrest and dismissal from the rank and file of military or organized forces and civil servants’ employees from the government.

Age sets, according to Murle heritage, are social groups that are mostly for men in a particular age group that they will typically belong to for the rest of their lives.

Boys are born into a specific age-set distinguishable by name, colour and scar patterns traditionally made on the skin. One generation has an age span of 10 to 15 years.

Traditionally, there comes a time for each generation to become decision-makers for their people.

Age-set fight involves fighting between the opponents often for influence in the community but since the civil war, the traditional form of entertainment has been compromised as it involved the use of guns.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Six officers arrested in Kuajok tragic civilians detention Previous Post