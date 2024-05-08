You are here: Home | Featured | Humanitarian | News | Widow seeks help for 20-year-old bed-ridden son
A widow in Juba is appealing to well-wishers to help her with a wheelchair to facilitate her 20-year-old paralyzed son.
Lawrence Swaka Daniel, a fifth born reportedly developed complications when he was just 3 months old.
At four months, he was diagnosed with the complications at the Usura Tuna primary healthcare center in Juba.
According to his mother Celerina Denya, Swaka has been bedridden from when he was a new born.
Left with no option, the woman has often to carry her son on her back to health facilities whenever he is ill.
“I am carrying him in my back, and walk slowly. If I will have take rest on the way, I get a shade and walk again,” She told Eye Radio at her residence at Luri Rokwe North-west of Juba
Denya, a breadwinner mother of six who lost her husband to illness in 2014 is surviving on compound gardening and support from well-wishers.
Denya said she is tired doing for years now and appeals for support.
“These days, I am unable to carry him because he is heavy and I don’t have transport fare. I even don’t go to get his medicines these days.
“If I get a support of a wheel chair, at least I will be able to push and walk with him around even if to the hospital.
