4 children died, 7 hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Akobo County

Four children have died and seven others admitted to a hospital in Akobo County of Jonglei State due to suspected food poisoning.

Bang Nyuon, a medical doctor in Akobo who attended to some of the patients confirmed the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday morning

According to Dr Nyuon about 12 family members ate dry fish for supper on Tuesday evening when they started diarrhearing and throwing up.

According to him, two of children were initially rushed at midnight to the traditional healer, but upon their return home, one died.

The second child, and another elderly person succumbed to the condition at 6 AM.

Meanwhile, the fourth, a child as well died while receiving treatment at the Akobo civil hospital later in the day.

“What happened is that, after eating dry fish at 9pm in the evening, at the midnight two of those affected had symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, and were taken to traditional healer but the traditional healer didn’t do anything.

“Upon their arrival home, one of those children died, and the other two died in the subsequent morning at 6pm.

‘The fourth one was taken to the hospital and died there. It looked like a poisons, but we cannot establish the sort of this poison and where it came from,” Dr Bang narrated.

Dr. Bang said four others including the mother of the deceased children have been admitted to the hospital.

“Out of four, two are still in the hospital but one of them still in the critical condition, but the other three are okay,”he said.



According to Bank, the patients presented muscle rigidity, confusion, constriction of the eyes and unconsciousness.

Dr Bang said the hospital and the ministry of health are working to ascertain the cause of condition.