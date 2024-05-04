4th May 2024
Son of Sudan’s leader dies in Turkey

Author: Sudan Tribune | Published: 51 mins ago

Burhan-received-by-Turkish-Vice-President-Cevdet-Yilmaz-on-Saturday-morning-

Mohamed Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, son of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman and Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reportedly passed away on Friday in Turkey, the Sudan Tribune has reported.

He had been hospitalized since March after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Genera al-Burhan arrived at Ankara Airport in the early hours of Saturday, where he was received by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz ahead of his son’s funeral.

Details surrounding the accident remain unclear, but reports indicate Mohamed Abdel Fattah al-Burhan collided with a commercial vehicle last March.

He received treatment at Bilkent Hospital in Ankara until his passing.

Several Sudanese officials, including governors and ministers, offered their condolences.

These included Minni Minnawi (Governor of Darfur), Gibril Ibrahim (Finance Minister), Mohieldin Naim Mohamed (Minister of Energy and Mining), Ahmed Osman Hamza (Khartoum Governor), Mohamed Ahmed Hassan (Governor of Gedaref), and Al-Tahir Hajer (leader of the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces).

Neither the Sovereignty Council nor the Sudanese government has issued a formal announcement or condolence regarding Mohamed’s death.

4th May 2024

