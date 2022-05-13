South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

The South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu has been reopened, said the head of Nimule police.

The border point was temporarily closed Thursday after the killing of two police officers allegedly by cattle keepers.

Sergeant Major, Odongi Charles Juma and warrant officer, Joseph Taban fell into an ambush, while patrolling around the border town.

The head of Nimule police, Major David Kasmiro said the situation in the town is now relatively calm.

“We are fine, nothing bad this morning, the situation is relatively calm, the border is re-opened and people are moving here and there, and there is nothing bad.”

The officers’ deaths came after the attack on cattle camps in Mugali which left scores dead and several others injured.

