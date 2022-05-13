13th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Nimule bridge, a stone throw away from Ugandan border side post, Elegu - Courtesy

The South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu has been reopened, said the head of Nimule police.

The border point was temporarily closed Thursday after the killing of two police officers allegedly by cattle keepers.

Sergeant Major, Odongi Charles Juma and warrant officer, Joseph Taban fell into an ambush, while patrolling around the border town.

The head of Nimule police, Major David Kasmiro said the situation in the town is now relatively calm.

“We are fine, nothing bad this morning, the situation is relatively calm, the border is re-opened and people are moving here and there, and there is nothing bad.”

The officers’ deaths came after the attack on cattle camps in Mugali which left scores dead and several others injured.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff 5

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Arrest of killer ram warranted by law’ Justice Raimondo

Published 21 mins ago

United Arab Emirates president dies

Published 31 mins ago

UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

Published 36 mins ago

South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

Published 2 hours ago

Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Published 3 hours ago

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.