13th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Justice | News | States   |   Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 hours ago

Gibson Alex 35 (L) and his young brother Seme Michael 23 (R) pose for a photo in front of one of the detention facility in Dungu-DRC in December 2021. Credit: Curtesy

A Western Equatoria State fisherman who spent nearly a year in detention has been released by the Congolese army after the family paid 700 US dollars.

Gibson Alex, 35,and his young brother, Seme Michael, 23, were arrested by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the border area of Sakure in Nzara County.

Gibson Alex was released on Wednesday this week after the family paid the Congolese authorities a negotiated sum of 700 US dollars.

 “We paid seven papers [$700] and he has been released.He is now with me at home but he is sick and his health is deteriorating. We have taken him for treatment,” his father Alex Taban confirmed to Eye Radio.

Taban said the money was contributed by relatives and family members.

“Some family members contributed with the money and even communities also contributed after reaching what they [Congolese authority] want, we paid for him to be released,”his father Alex Taban confirms.”

The two brothers were accused by the Congolese soldiers of crossing with firearms into the Congolese territory.

After their arrest in October last year, the siblings were transferred to Dungu, a Congolese town in Haut-Uele Province.

They were among a group of people who allegedly attempted to cross for fishing at River Mbuere situated, a few kilometers from Sakure Payam. But, the younger brother, Seme Michael was first released after the family paid $300 to the Congolese authorities.     

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff 5

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Arrest of killer ram warranted by law’ Justice Raimondo

Published 21 mins ago

United Arab Emirates president dies

Published 31 mins ago

UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

Published 36 mins ago

South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

Published 2 hours ago

Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Published 3 hours ago

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.