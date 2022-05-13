Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

A Western Equatoria State fisherman who spent nearly a year in detention has been released by the Congolese army after the family paid 700 US dollars.

Gibson Alex, 35,and his young brother, Seme Michael, 23, were arrested by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the border area of Sakure in Nzara County.

Gibson Alex was released on Wednesday this week after the family paid the Congolese authorities a negotiated sum of 700 US dollars.

“We paid seven papers [$700] and he has been released.He is now with me at home but he is sick and his health is deteriorating. We have taken him for treatment,” his father Alex Taban confirmed to Eye Radio.

Taban said the money was contributed by relatives and family members.

“Some family members contributed with the money and even communities also contributed after reaching what they [Congolese authority] want, we paid for him to be released,”his father Alex Taban confirms.”

The two brothers were accused by the Congolese soldiers of crossing with firearms into the Congolese territory.

After their arrest in October last year, the siblings were transferred to Dungu, a Congolese town in Haut-Uele Province.

They were among a group of people who allegedly attempted to cross for fishing at River Mbuere situated, a few kilometers from Sakure Payam. But, the younger brother, Seme Michael was first released after the family paid $300 to the Congolese authorities.

