13th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  World News   |   UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 36 mins ago

File: UN Security Council members vote during a session

The UN Security Council has renewed the mandate of the peacekeeping force in the contested Abyei region for another six months.

All the 15 Council members voted overwhelmingly in favor of resolution 2630, to extend the peacekeeping mission’s mandate modification till Nov. 15, 2022.

The United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei was set up by the Security Council in June 2011 after a flare-up shortly before South Sudan’s independence.

Later that year, UNISFA’s mandate was modified to add tasks of supporting a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan.

The Council decides that UNISFA should maintain the authorized troop ceiling at 3,250 and the authorized police ceiling at 640.

It urges the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for UNISFA in the implementation of its mandate and deployment of UNISFA personnel.

It reiterates that Abyei shall be demilitarized from any forces, as well as armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service.

A statement read “the Council urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for UNISFA in the implementation of its mandate and deployment of UNISFA personnel, removing any obstacles that hinder the mission’s mandate to protect civilians in Abyei, and to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of movement of United Nations personnel and assets.”

“It also urged the Governments to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism team sites.”

Since the beginning of this year, UNISFA has faced a number of challenges that impeded its mandate.

These include three direct attacks on UNISFA patrol convoys and protests by local communities which resulted in the looting of UNISFA equipment and facilities.

The Russian Federation voiced regrets that the United States did not take the challenges into account.

Russia added that resolving the final status of Abyei will only be possible through an agreement by Sudan and South Sudan, without any outside interference.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff 5

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Arrest of killer ram warranted by law’ Justice Raimondo

Published 21 mins ago

United Arab Emirates president dies

Published 31 mins ago

UN Security Council renews UNISFA’s mandate

Published 36 mins ago

South Sudan – Uganda border at Elegu reopens

Published 2 hours ago

Congolese army frees detained WES fisherman after ransom.

Published 3 hours ago

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.