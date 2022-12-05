5th December 2022
South Sudan to benefit from Ukrainian grain

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 15 mins ago

Africa-bound Ukrainian ship carrying food assistance. (Photo: Courtesy).

Ukraine plans to send more than 60 ships carrying tons of wheat to impoverished East African countries including South Sudan, as part of the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative.

According to the office of the President of Ukraine, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya and Yemen.

The first vessel containing 25 thousand tons of wheat under the Ukrainian humanitarian program arrived in Ethiopia on December 3.

The Ukrainian ship docked at the Djibouti port of Dorale.

The second ship, whose loading is completed in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, will head to Ethiopia next week with 30,000 tons of wheat on board.

Somalia will also receive a batch of humanitarian wheat in the amount of 25,000 tons, awaiting departure from the Odesa port.

The quantity of grain to be shipped to South Sudan have not been indicated.

In September this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the 77th UN General Assembly, that despite all the difficulties caused by the war, his country decided to provide humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.

 

 

