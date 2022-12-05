5th December 2022
Warrap governor calls for unity to end conflicts

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 1 hour ago

Newly sworn-in Warrap State Governor Manhiem Bol Malek. (Photo: Office of the President).

The newly appointed governor of Warrap State, Manhiem Bol Malek has appealed for an end to division among people, if the state is to achieve lasting peace.

Governor Malek convened a consultative meeting on Sunday, to collect the views of his people on the policies the resolutions to end the violence as he leaves for the state.

In his closing remarks at the consultative meeting, the governor appealed for a strong partnership among members of his coalition government in order to end conflicts.

“I will work with you and always make this government a participatory government so that you advise me until I leave the office,” said Malek.

“I will be seeking all your advice and that’s why I brought you here so that everybody sees that I am not working alone,” he added.

The two-day consultative meeting brought local chiefs, youths, women, and policymakers among others to resolve the ongoing conflict in Warrap state.

The resolutions, however, emphasized strengthening law enforcement, empowering local chiefs, regulating of cattle movement, and resolving boundary disputes.

The resolutions also called for the general disarmament of firearms in the hands of civilians.

“Warrap is our home, and if it is our home and we love Warrap, then my government will never differentiate between SPLM and other parties because we are the people of Warrap,” the governor continued.

Warrap State has seen waves of sub-national violence, that have costed lives and displaced hundreds of people since 2020.

The violence is allegedly fueled by the presence of arms in the hands of civilians.

 

