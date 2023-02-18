South Sudan, Kenya to form Joint Technical Team on border

The governments of South Sudan and Kenya have agreed to form a Joint Technical Team to resolve the border dispute at the Ilemi Triangle.

The establishment of the committee was agreed upon by the two countries in 2019, to help mark the border which South Sudan inherited from Sudan.

This week, President Kiir sent a delegation to Nairobi, Kenya where they delivered a letter to his counterpart, William Ruto concerning the clashes between the bordering Toposa and Turkana communities.

This occurred after the Kenyan army two weeks ago allegedly trespassed on the Nakodok area, prompting the locals to protest the move.

Following the incident, Eastern Equatoria state lawmakers condemned the Kenyan government, accusing it of taking advantage of the internal conflict in South Sudan to grab parts of the country.

However, the two countries are optimistic to resolve the dispute through diplomacy after Juba sent the delegation to Nairobi.

The delegation comprised Presidential Affairs Minister, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Director of the National Security Internal Bureau, Akol Kur, and Eastern Equatoria Governor Louise Lobong.

Speaking to the State’s own TV, SSBC, Minister Marial says Ruto agreed to the Immediate revival of a joint technical team on the border to be started.

“The President of Kenya received the letter of his Excellency the President and agreed to first make sure that in cooperation with President Salva Kiir to calm the situation at the border and number to immediately initiate and revive a joint technical team on the border to be started,” Marial said.

“And, the possibility of sending a ministerial committee from Kenya to join a ministerial committee from South Sudan to discuss the issue related to the Nadapal and Nakodok issues at the border.

President Ruto reportedly assured Kiir of his cooperation to calm the reported tension at the shared border.

