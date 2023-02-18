20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   South Sudan, Kenya to form Joint Technical Team on border

South Sudan, Kenya to form Joint Technical Team on border

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto meet South Sudan delegation in Nairobi last week. (William Ruto page/Facebook).

The governments of South Sudan and Kenya have agreed to form a Joint Technical Team to resolve the border dispute at the Ilemi Triangle.

The establishment of the committee was agreed upon by the two countries in 2019, to help mark the border which South Sudan inherited from Sudan.

This week, President Kiir sent a delegation to Nairobi, Kenya where they delivered a letter to his counterpart, William Ruto concerning the clashes between the bordering Toposa and Turkana communities.

This occurred after the Kenyan army two weeks ago allegedly trespassed on the Nakodok area, prompting the locals to protest the move.

Following the incident, Eastern Equatoria state lawmakers condemned the Kenyan government, accusing it of taking advantage of the internal conflict in South Sudan to grab parts of the country.

However, the two countries are optimistic to resolve the dispute through diplomacy after Juba sent the delegation to Nairobi.

The delegation comprised Presidential Affairs Minister, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Director of the National Security Internal Bureau, Akol Kur, and Eastern Equatoria Governor Louise Lobong.

Speaking to the State’s own TV, SSBC, Minister Marial says Ruto agreed to the Immediate revival of a joint technical team on the border to be started.

“The President of Kenya received the letter of his Excellency the President and agreed to first make sure that in cooperation with President Salva Kiir to calm the situation at the border and number to immediately initiate and revive a joint technical team on the border to be started,” Marial said.

“And, the possibility of sending a ministerial committee from Kenya to join a ministerial committee from South Sudan to discuss the issue related to the Nadapal and Nakodok issues at the border.

President Ruto reportedly assured Kiir of his cooperation to calm the reported tension at the shared border.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar 3

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar

Published Monday, February 13, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 4

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years 5

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir asks Sudan’s SPLM-North, SLM to join peace accord

Published 9 hours ago

Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

Published 11 hours ago

Upper Nile govt to distribute 3% oil revenue to all counties

Published 12 hours ago

UN rights body to submit list of rights violators to Hybrid Court

Published 13 hours ago

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Published 16 hours ago

CES embarks on peaceful evacuation of herders

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.