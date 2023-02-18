20th February 2023
Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: Saturday, February 18, 2023

FIBA Africa qualification ranking presented by Nike. (FIBA).

South Sudan basketball team has the highest chance of qualifying to represent Africa in this year’s World Cup, according to the International Basketball Federation ranking presented by Nike.

Twelve of the continent’s strongest teams are competing for four World Cup tickets in the final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers in Alexandria Egypt.

With each of the teams having to play three games, South Sudan need just one win in Group F to represent Africa at this Basketball World Cup in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

Cote d’Ivoire are the first African side to qualify after a 77-69 win against Cape Verde on Sunday.

The South Sudan men’s basketball team made history last year after topping Group B in the initial stage of the first round qualification.

The Bright Stars rose to the top list of the continental basketball with a perfect winning record in their opening three games, the pinnacle of which was beating continental defending champions Tunisia.

They take on heavyweight Senegal on February 24, 2023 and could make history by beating the Lions.

“The team’s morale and eagerness to make history play in their favour although the Bright Stars know too well that they need to be in their prime to succeed against a Senegalese team that desperately need wins to return to the World Cup for the third straight time.” FIBA says.

Meanwhile, the second team likely to qualify is Egypt, followed by Angola, Cape Verde, Senegal and Tunisia, while Uganda and Guinea have the least chance to qualify.

