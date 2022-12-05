South Sudan joins Kenya in sending troops to DR Congo

South Sudan is preparing to send its troops for the peace mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 750 forces are part of the East African Community Regional Forces mandated to end the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

This comes after some EAC member states sent combatants to the volatile eastern DRC where the March 23 rebel group is increasing their offensive and taking new territories.

This year, the heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) resolved to send a joint force to deal with multiple armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It obliged each member state to deploy forces to the mission.

In August, the South Sudan cabinet approved 6.69 million US dollars to deploy troops in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo as part of directives of the regional bloc to restore peace in the region.

The forces are reportedly undergoing final preparations to join their Kenya, Uganda, and Burundi counterparts already in Goma.

The special battalion of 750 soldiers is a combination of various units of SSPDF including the military police, national security and engineering corps, among others.

According to the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, the troops will leave Juba for Goma in eastern Congo to join their counterpart from the region soon.

Addressing the troops, Tut Gatluak said the mission of the combatants is to restore peace in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo.

“You are now going to represent South Sudan and we are confident because when our army goes on a mission outside South Sudan, it performs its duty to the fullest,” he said during the inspection of the forces in Juba at the weekend..

“We are confident that you will be the best army to participate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and I want you to be number one, and to be at the forefront.”

The security advisor added: “And your leadership will visit you not only here, but also visit you wherever you go.

“The leadership of the state and President Salva Kiir assures that this year is to build the national army. We want you to raise the flag and the name of South Sudan and raise the citizens of South Sudan.”

But he did not mention when the forces will be deployed.

According to the military command, the soldiers are ready for deployment but are waiting for logistics.

Speaking at the same event, the Chief of the Defense Force of SSPDF General Santino Deng Wol urged the combatants to restore peace in DRC.

“You going to the mission because our fellow citizens in East Africa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have suffered since 1962 they live in turmoil,” said General Deng.

“We have sat down as the forces of the East African Community and we want to rescue citizens in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

“I am sure that with your arrival, the Congolese citizen will return to their areas, and you will stand beside them, and not only you but there are many forces of the East African Community who are already deployed on the ground.”

If deployed, it will be the first time for South Sudanese forces to be deployed on a foreign mission since independence.

