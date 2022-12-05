5th December 2022
Dozens of food trucks for flood-displaced arrive Unity State

Author: Malual Peter Atem

Convoy of trucks loaded with food items from Sudan arrived in Unity State.

More than 20 trucks loaded with food items from Sudan, have arrived in Rubkona County in Unity State, as part of the government’s humanitarian response to flood-affected populations.

A statement from the government of Unity State says the food items will be distributed to those affected and displaced by the fourth year of flash floods.

It is not clear if the food was acquired with the 16 million dollars allocated to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs or from other funds.

In October 2022, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said he purchased food and non-food items for the flood-affected populations in the country.

Peter Mayen Majongdit said the food items amounting to 20 million US dollars were to enter the country through Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

The shipment of 5,000 bags of sorghum, oil and mosquito nets among others were procured from neighboring Sudan, and were supposed to be distributed to those displaced by flash floods in the states of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Western Bahr El Ghazal, and Unity.

According to the UN’s food agency – WFP, around 8.3 million people – 75 percent of the population are facing severe food insecurity.

 

