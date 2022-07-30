“Since the death of Garang, thing haven’t been the same,” citizens on Martyrs Day

Some members of the public have expressed frustrations with the current instability in the country, saying the efforts of the martyrs are in vain.

The citizens who spoke to Eye Radio on the Martyrs Day, say the situation in the country has become unbearable despite the new found freedom.

“Since when John Garang passed away, this country is no longer the same. People are hungry and lives changed. The prices are high. They introduce dollar and the poor don’t get any thing, and it affects them,” said a woman who refused to be named.

The middle aged tea seller said the best way to honor the martyrs is for the government to assist their families by sending their children to school.

“The martyrs’ children are in the streets now. That’s why its very important for these children to be taken to schools, for them not to think too much about the death of their fathers,” he added.

“This is what is supposed to be done by us who are still alive. But our government, even though we speak, they don’t listen to us.”

Martyrs´Day is observed every July 30, to commemorate the death of the Founding Father, John Garang de Mabior. He was killed in a helicopter crash in 2005.

Another resident of Jebel appealed to the government to put efforts in restoring peace and security across the country.

John, (not his real name) urged the unity government to deal with the threat to safety of all citizens for them to do their businesses freely.

“I still need from the government is to put more effort and this insecurity issues. This unknown gun men issue is not good and the government must find them so that the name unknown is not used again.”

Last month, the children of Gen. Anthony Bol Madut, the late SPLA war veteran appealed to President Salva Kiir give them food, and shelter at orphanage.

Gen. Anthony Bol died of an illness in 2019, while seeking medical treatment in Egypt in August 2019.

He was 78.

Following his demise, his two children ended up in a Juba orphanage in order to meet their basic needs.

Speaking to the Governor of Warrap State Aleu Anyieny who visited them at the Stone International Church, a home to thousands of other orphans in Juba, Peace Bol Madut delivered an emotional speech, appealing for basic services at the orphanage.

“What you see and what you hear are not the same. The eyes are the human heart. What you have seen today is what you will take to the president,” Peace said.

“We want you to join hands with the church in helping us. God has given you a chance to be alive in this world, Not everyone stays in this world,” he added.

