6th July 2023
Shooter against Nakasogola demolition on the run- Police

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 40 mins ago

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, the Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Service, Tuesday 9th Aug 2022. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

The National Police spokesperson says security personnel are searching for the person who shot at the forces implementing the Nakasongola church eviction order on Tuesday morning.

According to Daniel Justin, the shooting resulted in the exchange of gunfire leading to the injuries of a soldier, a national security officer, and two civilians.

One of the injured civilians was a secondary who died hours later after he underwent surgery on Tuesday night in the hospital.

Spokesperson Justin said the police have identified the fugitive, but he did not disclose his name.

He said the suspect will be brought to justice as soon as he is arrested.

According to the church lawyer, Wani Santino Jada, the demolition contravened article 38(2) of the East African Community that says where a dispute has been referred to the council or the court, the partner states shall refrain from any action that might be detrimental to the resolution of the dispute or might aggravate the dispute.”

