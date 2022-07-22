22nd July 2022
Juba Church takes govt to EAC Court of Justice over land dispute

Juba Church takes govt to EAC Court of Justice over land dispute

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 2 hours ago

East Africa Community Logo

Some religious leaders have sued the national government at the East African Court of Justice for confiscating church land.

In a notification obtained by Eye Radio, dated, 20th of July 2022, addressed to the Attorney General of the Republic of South Sudan, the regional court demanded the national Justice Minister file a defense against the lawsuit.

It identified the complainants as Bishop Jambo Mulla, Geoffry Lowila, and Emmanuel James Bona.

Others are Emmy Chaka and David Mulla.

The court’s letter did not indicate which church land had been grabbed.

But in May this year, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs served the Nakasongola Church with an eviction letter asking them to vacate the place.

The eviction notice prompted the Church early this month to file a case at the East African Court of Justice.

According to the Church lawyer, the land behind the national parliament belongs to the Nakasongola Church which has been owning the land for more than 40 years.

Wani Santino Jada said the government of Central Equatoria state is complicit in the deal and the national government is sued for violation of all national institutions.

The lawyer said the move by the government amounts to interfering with freedom of religion and the right to own property.

“I know this is Church land and the government is interfering with the freedom of religion and interfering with the right to own property,” said Jada.

“You know, the government if they want to take the land for a public interest, but religion is a public issue and is a cold place, it is not a hot place,

“In summary, the government can take land if they are taking it for public interest if at all they have discovered minerals, gold, and oil in that place but in that parliament, there is no oil there, what public interest are they taking.”

Advocate Jada said the government through the Minister of Justice must within 45 days file a defense at the court for hearing and determination of the case, even in his absence.

The government is yet to comment on the matter.

22nd July 2022

