ICRC encourages govt to provide healthcare, water to its people

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is encouraging the South Sudan government to address the dire humanitarian crisis in the country by providing lifesaving assistance.

ICRC Regional Director for Africa, Patrick Youssef, said Juba must exert more efforts in funding primary healthcare centers and provide clean water facilities across the country.

Mr. Youssef made the remarks following a two-week visit to Jonglei and Upper Nile states to assess the situation of vulnerable populations such as returnees and IDPs.

He said water and heath are badly needed in the areas he visited, adding that food insecurity is also a great concern.

“In all my meetings with the government, I have clearly called for much more inputs from the government at least on the health and water side,” he said.

“I heard it from so many internally displaced that food insecurity is really rampant. There are very few yields, and rare opportunities to cultivate, as internally displaced have no access to their lands.”

“One can imagine that the food insecurity has been a great source of concern but again I also call, in this exceptional circumstances, on the government to also take part in that exceptional situation.”

Mr. Yousef pointed out that the depreciation of the local currency and the inflation should not be an obstacle to providing life-saving assistance.

He underscored that it is very important that the government provide funds to run the primary health care centers and hospitals across the country.

“I do understand that there is a depreciation of the South Sudanese pounds and there is an inflation, am sure you pay double price for bread.”

“But that again is no reason not to make a space for live saving funds to be able to continue running the primary care health centers, the hospitals, county hospitals, teaching hospitals as well as providing food and water.”

“That is indeed one of the main request and the main ask for the government first and then the International Community.”

In July 2023, ICRC announced the downsizing of operations and closure of its offices in parts of South Sudan and called on humanitarian agencies and the South Sudan government to step up efforts in supporting affected locations.

The organization said its decision to close branch offices in Bentiu, Rumbek, Maiwut, and the Pibor area is not only attributed to financial constraints but also the decreasing number of armed conflicts in the country.

ICRC Communication and Prevention Coordinator Darko Jordanov, said the scaling down of the operation imposes the biggest worry about South Sudan’s humanitarian situation, and “regrettably” believes the move could hamper service delivery in those areas.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



VP Igga launches construction of Nimule Dry Port Previous Post