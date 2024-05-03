3rd May 2024
VP Igga launches construction of Nimule Dry Port

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 mins ago

Officials including Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga pictured at the launch of Nimule Dry Port. (-)

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has launched the construction of Inland Custom Clearance Stop Area at Nimule border point in Eastern Equatoria State.

The first phase of the mega construction project is expected to cost 30 million US dollars, but the cost of the second phase has not been revealed.

The project which began on Thursday, is expected to finish in May 2025

Senior government officials including the National Minister of Investment, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, and the governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore, among others, witnessed the event.

Dr. Igga, also the head of Economic Cluster, said the Dry Port presents enormous benefits to local communities, in terms of employment and investment opportunities.

“The project will provide job opportunities, including employment for the Madi and other communities in the area,” he said. “They will be given the priority as we can see in Upper Nile, where the oil-producing communities are given a share of 3%.”

Launch of Nimule Dry Port construction. (-)

“This will be given to the local community. You have to get this privilege because it is your right.”

On his part, Mr. Mirzan Mahathir, the President of B’smart Project, which the government contracted to build the dry port, says the facility will enhance trade in the region.

“This facility will enhance the efficiency and supply chain into South Sudan and ensure that revenue is collected as required. There are many other services that we provide through this facility.”

 

3rd May 2024

