Nunu condemns violence in Tombura, calls for calm and aid

The Speaker of the National Parliament has condemned the escalating intercommunal violence in Western Equatoria State and urges immediate action to protect civilians.

Jemma Nunu Kumba held a press conference in Juba on Friday, May 3, 2024, to highlight the conflict in Tombura County, which is characterized by killings, kidnapping and vandalism of properties.

Nunu urges the state authorities to hold perpetrators accountable and facilitate the release of civilians still held hostage by bandits.

She further calls on the state government to take up the responsibility of restoring peace and protecting civilians and their properties.

“Take immediate and appropriate measures to protect innocent lives. I urge relevant authorities to investigate to bring to Justice those responsible,” Speaker Nunu told reporters in Juba.

“I urge the state government to double its efforts and live up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people and restoring peace and Security in the county on this note,” he said.

“I call upon the state of Authority for an immediate end to these heinous attacks and the release of the abducted Catholic priest’s father Luke and his driver as well as other civilians held hostage by the attackers.”

On Monday this week, some members of the National Legislative Assembly raised concerns over the growing insecurity and the disappearance of four people including a priest in Tombura County.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) also says it has deployed additional peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping base in Tombura following the deadly violence.

