One confirmed dead, dozens trapped after story building collapse in Juba

One person has been confirmed dead, three injured and several other trapped after a building under construction collapsed Thursday morning in the Hai Thoura area in Juba.

Eye witnesses told Eye Radio that four people were rescued from the rubles and taken to Juba Teaching Hospital, but one died later.

“There are several people on the ground, they are still there, till now no rescue team arrived. ThE people down there we didn’t remove them. Those are working here are nine people, three people have been taken to the hospital,” said Juma Philipo.



Residents and passers-by were seen at the scene with some women heard wailing over the incident.

Another witness said rescuers were deployed to comb through rubles where nine construction workers are believed to be trapped.

They brought the caterpillar to help in removing those people who are down there, now we can hear the voice of someone down here, because are two people who came here to drink tea,” said Leju Kikiji

According to them, before the incident, there were concerns from the locals about columns of the under-construction story building.

For his side, the acting Mayor of Juba City Council Emmanuel Khamis who visited the scene called for an urgent meeting with the Engineering Council of South Sudan.

“As I have seen now, at least three people who are injured and taken to the hospital, and it’s believed that there are still people who are trapped down by the collapse of this building,

“This is very unfortunate, we are going to ensure that the remaining structure is demolished and removed…”

“Number two, I want to have an urgent meeting with engineering council of South Sudan so that we are able to ask them to ensure that all the buildings in Juba are properly checked whether they met the necessary conditions and requirements to put any structures, and it’s going to be serious,” said

“I will have a meeting urgently with the engineering council and ministry of housing and physical infrastructure and all our engineers will put together to show them that buildings are regulated,’ he added.

