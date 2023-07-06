High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

A high court has summoned the Commissioner of Juba County for a hearing slated for the 11th of July.

It has also ordered for immediate closure of Bari Community Centre until the case is resolved.

The High Court did not specify the case. However, on the 23rd of February 2023, Commissioner Charles Josepha Wani directed the closure of the Bari Association, accusing its members of causing disorder during a memorial of Late Lawmaker Alfred Keri, former acting Speaker of Central Equatoria Legislature in Juba.

On a separate note, the county official directed the Boma Executive Chiefs and the Head of Chiefs of the Payams to take charge of the Bari Community Center and organize their subjects.

But the following day, the Chairman of Bari Community, Stephen Pitia Laku issued a response describing the decision by the Juba County official as politically motivated.

Laku refuted the allegations saying the commissioner’s order was unconstitutional and the association vowed to continue to operate.

