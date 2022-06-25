Security forces deployed at Lokiliri village following deadly attack

The government of Central Equatoria State has deployed security forces to calm situation after the killing of nine people by suspected herders in Lokiliri village of Juba County, on Friday.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Cabinet Minister Woyi Godwill Edward said that armed cattle keepers stationed at Mogiri moved out of their camps and attacked Lokiliri village on Friday Morning.

Minister Godwill also said the attackers torched houses, displaced civilians and kidnapped three children.

According to the statement of the minister, the government was quick to deploy security forces to the scene.

“The government has responded swiftly by deploying security agencies to the scene to rescue the situation from escalating,” Godwill was quoted in the statement.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony reportedly ordered the ‘immediate’ relocation of cattle keepers from Mogiri camp to Jonglei.

“H.E Emmanuel Adil Anthony, the Governor has further ordered for immediate and unconditional relocation of the cattle which are temporarily camped at Mogiri to their areas of origin in Jonglei State,

“And urges all citizens along the way to cooperate in the process of their evacuation,” said the Cabinet Miniser.

Last month, Governor Adil directed the armed forces in the state to facilitate a peaceful passage of cattle keepers back to Jonglei state.

Adil instructed SSPDF soldiers who are based in Mogiri to escort the herders, a week after the army headquarters in Juba emphasized on providing security to herders coming from Magwi County, to their places of origin.

Meanwhile, Minister Godwill said the governor condemns the attack and “would want to assure our population that the government is taking necessary steps to fish out the perpetrators.”

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify the incident, and Jonglei authorities were not immediately available for comment.

