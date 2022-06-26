11 killed as armed raiders waylaid Ruweng cattle-keepers

At least 11 people were reported killed, and a score wounded during a cattle-related attack in Ruweng’s Abiem-nom County, allegedly by armed cattle raiders from the neighboring Unity State.

Hon. Bataria Mayror, a lawmaker representing Abiemnom in the national legislature said the attack occurred at the Aerial area over the weekend.

The incident started when civilians driving recovered cattle back to the Ruweng, came under heavy gunfire from suspected cattle raiders.

“The death toll reached to 11 people after six died yesterday five today and there is another who injured on his head badly he can be counted among the dead people,” Hon. Bataria told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The civilians from Ruweng reportedly went to Unity State to identify their cattle stolen on June 10th.

After recovering the cattle, they were provided with a heavy military escort back to Abiemnom County of Ruweng.

However, upon arrival in the Ruweng territory, the cattle owners, believed to have been tailed by raiders, descended into a deadly ambush shortly after the SSPDF forces returned to Mayom County.

“They are civilians they just stood up to go and bring their cattle that has been recovered after been stolen three week ago since date 10th, the lawmaker told Eye Radio.



Hon. Bataria said the administrative government responded by deploying security forces to the scene.

The parliamentarian further called on the national government to intervene.

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify the allegations, and several phone calls to reach Unity State Information Minister for comment were not successful.

