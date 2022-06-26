26th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   11 killed as armed raiders waylaid Ruweng cattle-keepers

11 killed as armed raiders waylaid Ruweng cattle-keepers

Author: Shiekh Chol | Published: 5 hours ago

Map showing Ruweng Administrative Area. | Courtesy.

At least 11 people were reported killed, and a score wounded during a cattle-related attack in Ruweng’s Abiem-nom County, allegedly by armed cattle raiders from the neighboring Unity State.

Hon. Bataria Mayror, a lawmaker representing Abiemnom in the national legislature said the attack occurred at the Aerial area over the weekend.

The incident started when civilians driving recovered cattle back to the Ruweng, came under heavy gunfire from suspected cattle raiders.

“The death toll reached to 11 people after six died yesterday five today and there is another who injured on his head badly he can be counted among the dead people,” Hon. Bataria told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The civilians from Ruweng reportedly went to Unity State to identify their cattle stolen on June 10th.

After recovering the cattle, they were provided with a heavy military escort back to Abiemnom County of Ruweng.

However, upon arrival in the Ruweng territory, the cattle owners, believed to have been tailed by raiders, descended into a deadly ambush shortly after the SSPDF forces returned to Mayom County.

“They are civilians they just stood up to go and bring their cattle that has been recovered   after been stolen three week ago since date 10th, the lawmaker told Eye Radio.

Hon. Bataria said the administrative government responded by deploying security forces to the scene.

The parliamentarian further called on the national government to intervene.

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify the allegations, and several phone calls to reach Unity State Information Minister for comment were not successful.

 

Popular Stories
Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action 1

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action

Published Monday, June 20, 2022

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 2

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet 3

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County 4

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Gov. Makur accuses foreigners of crafting and imposing Petroleum Act 5

Gov. Makur accuses foreigners of crafting and imposing Petroleum Act

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Remains of late Manawa Peter to arrive in Juba Monday

Published 2 hours ago

11 killed as armed raiders waylaid Ruweng cattle-keepers

Published 5 hours ago

Security forces deployed at Lokiliri village following deadly attack

Published 19 hours ago

Qatar bans sex outside marriage during World Cup

Published 20 hours ago

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

Law expert criticizes hefty bail against detained blogger

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.