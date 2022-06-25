25th June 2022
Qatar bans sex outside marriage during World Cup

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 18 mins ago

A FIFA World Cup countdown clock seen in Doha (Qatari capital). | 3rd Feb 2022. | Photo: AFP

Qatar, the host country for the 2022 World Cup has banned sexual relations between unmarried, and those caught breaking the law risk more than 7 years in jail.

The English news site, Daily Star reports frisky football fans have been warned that one-night stands could lead to seven years behind bars at this year’s World Cup.

“Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament,” the Daily Star quoted a police source last week.

Authorities in the conservative country also direct that foreigners attending the tournament will have to comply with the Qatari laws, such as the criminalization of public intoxication.

A person could also face the death penalty if caught smuggling cocaine to the country.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

According to Qatari laws, living together whilst unmarried is prohibited, and sex outside of marriage is illegal and amounts to prison sentence of up to seven years.

The Qatar Supreme Committee for the delivery of the 2022 World Cup reportedly warned of the strict laws in place.

In a statement quoted the Committee statement as saying, “Qatar is a ­conservative country and public ­displays of affection are frowned upon ­regardless of sexual orientation.”

Mansoor Al Ansari, General Secretary of the Qatar Football Association said it was even considering banning rainbow flags at games.

“You want to demonstrate your view about the LGBTQ+ then demonstrate it in a ­society where it will be accepted,” said the football official.

World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

32 teams are to compete in eight groups, with England facing Iran on the opening day of the tournament, followed by Wales against USA.

 

25th June 2022

