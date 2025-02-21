Schools closed after 12 students fainted daily over heat exhaustion: Official

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has clarified that primary and secondary schools in Juba and some parts of South Sudan were temporarily closed after an average of 12 students were collapsing daily due to heat-related illnesses.

On Thursday, the government announced the closure of all schools for at least two weeks due to extreme heatwave affecting Juba and other tropical areas of the country.

South Sudan Meteorological Service (SSMS) had issued a warning for extreme heat stress through the end of February, with temperatures expected to rise to 45°Celsius in the afternoon.

In a press briefing, the Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon confirmed that President Salva Kiir approved the emergency measures to protect public health.

In addition to school closures, the government also directed that public institutions will operate on a half-day basis to reduce employees’ exposure to extreme heat.

The decision, which takes effect immediately from Friday, follows recommendations from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, with temperatures expected to soar between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Deputy Education Minister Martin Tako Moi said the decision to shut down school was based on scientific analysis from relevant ministries. “Students were collapsing from the high temperature at the average of 12 students in Juba City everyday,” Tako said.

“We were waiting anxiously for advice of the ministries of environment and health. Our role in the ministry of education is to implement their decision once they have scientifically analyzed the situation.”

On the 14th February 2025, IGAD Meteorological and Climate Prediction Centre warned that South Sudan would experience extreme weather conditions over the next two months, including persistent high temperatures and rainfall variations in different parts of the country.

On her part, the Acting Minister of Health Aya Warille, issued an advisory urging the public to take precautionary measures, including staying indoors during peak heat hours, drinking plenty of water regularly and Keeping homes cool with fans or air conditioning.

Warille said the government has reduced working hours for public offices, shifting to a half-day schedule to minimize employee exposure to extreme heat.

Speaking on the state TV SSBC on Thursday, the acting health minister stated that the government will continue to monitor the situation.

Aya Warille urged the public to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses during this critical period.

It is the second time South Sudan has shuttered schools over extreme heat condition, which has been hypothetically linked to the impact of climate change.

In March 2024, the national government directed the closure of all schools after the Ministry of Environment and Forestry issued an extreme heat advisory – forecasting temperatures varying from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius for weeks in Juba and most parts of South Sudan.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), heatwaves and prolonged excess heat conditions are increasing in frequency, duration, intensity and magnitude due to climate change.

WHO warns that heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths and can exacerbate underlying illnesses including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health, and asthma.

