21st February 2025
MPs urge SSPDF to suspend deployment to Nasir over tension concerns

MPs urge SSPDF to suspend deployment to Nasir over tension concerns

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, SPLM-IO representative for Nasir County, addressed the media on behalf of the lawmakers – Courtesy.

National lawmakers from Nasir and Ulang Counties, representing SPLM-IO, have called on the leadership of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) to suspend the ongoing deployment of forces to Nasir Town, citing concerns over the potential escalation of tensions in the area.

Speaking to the media in Juba on February 20, the lawmakers emphasized that local communities must be briefed before any military forces are deployed to the area.

They voiced strong concerns about the lack of consultation with local leaders and the possible negative consequences of proceeding with the current deployment plan.

The group of lawmakers includes Hon. Wiw Kuon, Hon. Guer Banak, Hon. Keak Nguoth, Hon. Jock Jaak, Hon. Ding Lam, and Hon. Nyanchiew John Gile from Ulang County, alongside Hon. Gatwech Lam, Hon. Nyanube Simon, Hon. Chuol Kuajien, and Hon. Reath Muoch from Nasir County.

These parliamentarians have collectively appealed to the SSPDF leadership to halt the deployment and allow lawmakers to engage with their constituents to clarify the situation.

Lawmaker Gatwech Lam, who represents Nasir County in the national parliament, expressed strong opposition to both the deployment and the specific forces being sent to Nasir Town.

He called for further discussion to ensure that the peace and stability of the region are not jeopardized by the ongoing military action.

“We raise a concern about the composition of the forces that are in Malakal. We have learned that the forces are composed of a small number of the SSPDF or the unified force from Northern Upper Nile, as well as forces from Agwlek, which belong to General Johnson Olony, and forces from Abu Shok,” said Gatwech Lam.

“These groups are not integrated into the SSPDF and are not part of the unified force. Therefore, we object to the deployment and the composition of this force,” he stated.

The lawmakers also called on the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAM-VM) and the Joint Defence Board (JDB) to investigate the situation in Nasir.

“We appeal to CTSAM and JDB to carry out a thorough investigation into what is happening in Nasir and provide accurate facts,” he said.

“We also urge the leadership of the SSPDF, the Ministry of Defence, and the Chief of Defense Forces to suspend the current processes to allow us an opportunity to meet with our people, brief them about the situation, and elaborate on the facts on the ground,” Gatwech Lam added.

This appeal underscores growing concerns among local leaders about the potential impact of the military deployment, as well as the need for greater dialogue and transparency before further military action is taken.

