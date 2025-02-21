21st February 2025
Jonglei commissioners, mayors forum outlines resolutions on sustainable peace

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Jonglei commissioners/mayors forum. (-)

The 2nd County Commissioners and Mayors Forum in Jonglei State has reached several resolutions including addressing cattle migration-related issues, proper natural resources management, and engagement of youth and women in peace.

The forum under the theme “Towards Stable and Peaceful Jonglei State” was held in Bor between 17th and 19th February 2025.

However, the state and county leaders agreed on the establishment of cattle migration management committees at the state and county levels to address cattle migration-related issues.

“The state and county leaders agree to promote inter/intra communal peace dialogue and reconciliation as well as civil and military dialogues,” reads part of the resolutions.

The leaders agreed to regulate cattle sales in order to control cattle thefts and raiding. On the other hand, the state and county leaders agreed to establish mobile courts and straighten customary courts to enhance access to justice and accountability.

The resolutions also indicated the need to review the state revenue collection and management and implement the revenue-sharing formula by established laws.

The state government resolved to pay salaries only to the legitimate civil servants who are working and present in the counties and weed out ghost workers from the payroll.

On the issue of the flood, the state and county leaders decided to convene a flood management taskforce and mobilize support for flood preparedness and response.

Finally, the resolutions agreed to allow for unhindered humanitarian access, protect humanitarian supply routes, and ensure the security and safety of humanitarian workers and their properties.

 

21st February 2025

